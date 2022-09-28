HomeLeakeActive Shooter Response Training Coming Soon in Carthage

Active Shooter Response Training Coming Soon in Carthage

Leake County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Mississippi Office of Homeland Security to host Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) class that is open to the public and free to attend.

It will be held on Monday, October 10th, 2022 at the Old Elementary School located at 500 North Van Buren Street in Carthage.

Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) seeks to educate individuals on how to increase their survivability by using three primary principles: Avoidance, Denial and Defense. – homelandsecurity.ms.gov

“It’s a very broad class that will range from the history of active shooter events, how to prevent/detect an event prior to it happening, how to react during an event, plans of action, etc.” says LCSO Investigator, Taylor Parker.

Investigator Parker says he believes these classes will be beneficial to all attendees, and they will leave the class better equipped to protect themselves.

 

