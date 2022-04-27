HomeLocalAdoption Program Gets Funding Boost

Adoption Program Gets Funding Boost

A program aimed at finding permanent homes for children in foster care is being expanded in Mississippi.  The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is giving the Department of Child Protection Services $1.7 million to pay for ten professionals whose fulltime job is arranging adoptions.  The Wendy’s Wonderful Kids program has already found homes for 125 youngsters in Mississippi and that number is expected to grow significantly with the new partnership.  And Governor Reeves has signed legislation providing $1 million for college scholarships for foster children in Mississippi.  The bill is named in honor of Rep. Bill Kinkade of Byhalia who grew up in the state’s foster care system.

 

