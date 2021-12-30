After Wednesday’s Storms, Get Ready For Round Two

Wednesday’s stormy weather didn’t amount to much in Mississippi. A couple of possible tornadoes moved across Webster, Calhoun and Chickasaw counties but no damage has been reported. And in this part of central Mississippi, a strong storm packing winds up to 40 miles an hour pushed through portions of Leake and Neshoba counties. Again, no damage reported. But the state faces another– and possibly more serious– threat of severe weather on Saturday. The National Weather Service says tornadoes and damaging winds will be possible across much of northern and central Mississippi– including the local area– beginning Saturday afternoon.