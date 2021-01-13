Home » Local » Aggravated Assault and Bad Checks in Neshoba Arrests

Aggravated Assault and Bad Checks in Neshoba Arrests

Posted on

JAMES LEE BARNETT, 58, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $400.

 

DANIEL BEN, 29, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No License, No Insurance, Contempt of Court, MHP.  Bond $2,500, $300, $1,000, $0.

 

RONNIE CHICKAWAY, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – Refusal to Take Test, No License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $300.

 

JONATHAN BOBBIE CROCKER, 40, of Philadelphia, Drug Court Violation, Sentenced to Time Served, MDOC.  Bond $0, $0.

 

AUSTIN C DIXON, 26, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600.

 

ASHTON GRAY EDWARDS, 19, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $600.

 

CLAUDE KELSO FISACKERLY IV, 24, of Union, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Malicious Mischief, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000, $1,000.

 

MARQUISE HUFFMAN, 30, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

EMMETT JONES, 29, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, No License, No Insurance, Expired Tag, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $300, $300, $1,000, $300.

 

JENNIFER LEIGH KINARD, 47, of Union, Bad Check X 4.  Bond $0.

 

JUSTIN TYLER MCKINNEY, 23, of Union, Petit Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

GABRIEL F SCOTT, 44, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault by Threat, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

STEPHANIE CHAYLEN SHOEMAKE, 24, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RODERICK JERIMAH TALLEY, 21, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon X 2, NCSO.  Bond $10,000 X 2.

 

BILLY WITHERS, 27, of Philadelphia, Drug Court Violation.  Bond $0.

