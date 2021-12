Aggravated Assault and Child Neglect in Neshoba Arrests

ANTONIO MARTIN ALONZO, 23, of Forest, DUI – Test Refusal, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

MARTESHA SUE BARRACK, 43, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $0.

SHAREESE BILLY, 19, of Conehatta, DUI – Other Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0.

KACEY SHANE BONNETT, 40, of West Monroe, LA, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

KHALIL KEYSHAWN BROWN, 22, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 3, NCSO. Bond $0 X 3.

TAURANA CARAVEO, 29, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 26, of Preston, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $12,500, $10,000, $600.

GEORGE HARMON, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

AMBER JOHNSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

CIERA JOHNSON, 26, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear X 3. Bond $0 X 3.

TODD RAY JONES, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, Malicious Mischief, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $600, $600, $0.

RICKY T KELLY, 62, of Union, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.