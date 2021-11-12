Home » Attala » Aggravated Assault and Felony Forgery Arrests in Attala and Leake Counties

Aggravated Assault and Felony Forgery Arrests in Attala and Leake Counties

Posted on

STEPHEN MILLS, 34, of Carthage, Felony Transfer and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

KELITA Y NASH, 44, of Louisville, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

JAMES E NORRIS, 39, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

TYLER D NORWOOD, 24, of West, Warrant, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

BRUCE T PAYER, 19, of Walnut Grove, Shooting or Throwing at Trains or Vehicles, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

TYLER Q RICKS, 27, of Carthage, Warrant X 2, LCSO.  Bond $1,000 X 2.

 

JONTAI N THOMPSON, 34, of Camden, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

PETE T WALKER, 37, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

NYJALIK F WARE, 25, of Lena, Trespass, WGPD.  Bond $0.

 

SYLVESTER C WASHINGTON, 27, of Carthage, Warrant, Possession of Paraphernalia, Felony Forgery – Uttering Counterfeit Instrument > $1,000, LCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000, N/A.

 

TOMAS J WILKERSON, 37, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

Submit a Comment