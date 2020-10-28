Aggravated Assault and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests

JERONIMO G AGUSTIN, 18, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $478, $389.25.

BRYAN BEAMON, 44, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $500.

ANTONY C BENFORD, 27, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Warrant, KPD. Bond $0, $0.

JOSHUA J BROWN, 20, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, Leake County Constables. Bond $2,500.

TORI CHIPLEY, 20, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

TYLER K COTTON, 25, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No License, No Tag, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $3,500, $500, $250, $250, $250.

MICAH D COX, 18, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, ACSO. Bond $0, $1,000.

MARTELL D DENNIS, 34, of Columbus, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $1,000.

BRADLEY DODD, 31, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.