Aggravated Assault and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests

JERONIMO G AGUSTIN, 18, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $168, $478, $389.25.

 

BRYAN BEAMON, 44, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, LCSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000, $500.

 

ANTONY C BENFORD, 27, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Warrant, KPD.  Bond $0, $0.

 

JOSHUA J BROWN, 20, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, Leake County Constables.  Bond $2,500.

 

TORI CHIPLEY, 20, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

TYLER K COTTON, 25, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No License, No Tag, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $3,500, $500, $250, $250, $250.

 

MICAH D COX, 18, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, ACSO.  Bond $0, $1,000.

 

MARTELL D DENNIS, 34, of Columbus, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

BRADLEY DODD, 31, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

