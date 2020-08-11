Aggravated Assault, and Murder, in Neshoba County Arrests

FRANKIE LEE BARNES, 58, of Little Rock, MS, Contempt of Court, Hold for Other Agency, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $0, $0.

TYEISHA RENEE GRIFFIN, 27, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $5,000.

ALETHIA HITT, 41, of Union, Hold for Other Agency, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $0.

DEANRICK ISOM, 27, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $20,000.

AUSTIN TODD JARRIEL, 19, of Philadelphia, Murder. Bond Denied.

PAMELA DENISE JOHNSON, 67, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,500, $600.

DONTRELL MOORE, 19, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault with a Weapon, Philadelphia Police Department. Bond Denied.

TELLAS MOORE, 46, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, Mississippi Department of Corrections. Bond $0.

MICHAEL L NEESE, 65, of Union, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Paraphernalia, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $10,000, $600.

KENNETH GRAY REED, 27,of Shugualak, Felony Pursuit, Philadelphia Police Department. Bond $0.

TAREN JANE WALLACE, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Contempt of Court, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $2,500, $0.

GILBERT JULIAN WILLIAMS, 25, of Walnut Grove, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Tag, No Insurance, Mississippi Highway Patrol. Bond $1,500, $800, $300, $800.