Aggravated Assault and Other Neshoba County Arrests

NATALIE ARMONTA, 29, of Walnut Grove, DUI – First Offense, Careless Driving, Philadelphia Police Department.

MICHAEL LEE BRYANT, 28, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny < $1,000, Philadelphia Police Department.

RITA BURRAGE, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, Philadelphia Police Department.

MADISON CROCKER, 20, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, Philadelphia Police Department.

ASHTON GRAY EDWARDS, 18, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense, Possession of Paraphernalia, Mississippi Highway Patrol.

THOMAS RYSHUN GRAYSON, 21, of Meridian, Aggravated Assault with a Weapon x 2, Simple Assault by Threat, Philadelphia Police Department.

JOSEPH HODGES, 27, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd Offense, Suspended Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, Philadelphia Police Department.

BLAKE T HUMPHRIES, 23, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana, Speeding > 20 MPH, Disobeying Traffic Control Device, Philadelphia Police Department.

WALTER KELLY, 59, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Running a Stop Sign, Philadelphia Police Department.

ERIC MCCLAIN, 29, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Simple Assault by Threat, Harassing / Threatening Phone Calls, Philadelphia Police Department.

TRISHA R PHILLIPS, 34, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Speeding, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Tag,, Mississippi Highway Patrol.

AUSTIN REED, 27, of Louisville, Grand Larceny > $1,000, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

STEPHANIE REEVES, 26, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Petit Larceny, Philadelphia Police Department.

MARSHALL WESLEY SIMMONS, 39, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, Simple Possession, Philadelphia Police Department.

LAVONTA STRIBLING, 18, of Union, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, No Driver’s License, Philadelphia Police Department.

WILLIAM WILLIAMS, 19, of Choctaw, DUI – 2nd, Speeding, No Driver’s License, No License Tag, Philadelphia Police Department.