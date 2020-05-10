Home » Attala » Aggravated Assault, Burglary, and Other Arrests in Attala and Leake Counties

Aggravated Assault, Burglary, and Other Arrests in Attala and Leake Counties

Posted on

NAOME BRIDGES, 29, of McCool, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Attala Circuit Court.

 

TREVEON CARR, 22, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Leake County Circuit Court.

 

CLEVELAND CHESSER, 65, of Canton, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, Driver’s License Suspended, Possession of Alcohol in Dry County, Leake County Justice Court.

 

STEPHANIE L DAVIS, 32, of Raleigh, Indecent Exposure, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Contempt of Court, Kosciusko Municipal Court.

 

LISA K DEATON, 51, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Carthage Municipal Court.

 

RYAN FELTON, 26, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance x 2, Attala Circuit Court.

 

JONTIECE L FORTUNE, 31, of Walnut Grove, Felony Fleeing or Eluding, Felony Disorderly Conduct, DUI – 1st – Refusal, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driver’s License Suspended, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, Sale / Possession of Intoxicating Beverages.

 

MASON E GENTRY, 21, of Ethel, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Leake County Circuit Court.

 

KILRAY R GREEN, 30, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, DUI – 1st, Possession of Alcohol in Dry County, Leake County Justice Court.

 

BILLY HART, 32, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Warrant, Leake County Circuit Court.

 

KENYON A HORRALL, 23, of Durant, Felony Burglary – Breaking and Entering of a Dwelling, Attala Circuit Court.

 

DANIEL J JERKINS, 29, of Walnut Grove, Felony Malicious Mischief, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Leake County Justice Court.