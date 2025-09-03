Aggravated Assault, Contraband in Prison, and Domestic Violence in Leake and Philadelphia Arrests

GEORGE ALLEN, 45, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $5,000, N/A.

MARTEAN BURKES, 23, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, Hold for Other Agency, Neshoba County Justice Court, PPD. Bond N/A, N/A.

DERRICK G CARTER, 47, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD. Bond N/A.

CLARENCE P DAVIS, 41, Possession of Marijuana, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $674.25, $438, $438.

OSHA EICHELBERGER, 24, of Louisville, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, PPD. Bond $1,500.

KERRY C GOWDY, 56, of Canton, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000.

TONY D HENTON, 50, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000.

KRYSTLE HUTCHINS, 41, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, LCSO. Bond N/A.

RANDY K PAULEY, 51, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Public Drunk, PPD. Bond $800, $500.

TIKEEYA D STRIBLING, 28, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond N/A.

EDGAR VELASQUEZ-AGUILON, 31, of Silver Spring, MD, Public Drunk, Hold for ICE, CPD. Bond $239.25, N/A.

JAQUAN J WINGO, 25, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $424.25, $399.25.