Aggravated Assault, Felony Drug Possession, and Disorderly Conduct in Leake County

TONY M CLARK, 58, of Forest, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond $0.

STEVE C COFFMAN, 74, of Carthage, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, LCSO.  Bond $1,500.

AARON FERGUSON, 51, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $500, N/A.

CORY B HENRY, 29, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

YOULANDA LANGDON, 54, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

HECTOR L LOPEZ, 46, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Reckless Driving, Hold for ICE, CPD.  Bond $1,351, $438, $238, N/A.

BONNIE MCGOWN, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

VICTOR MOPALES-HARLOS, 20, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $239.25.

BRIANNA M RAYFORD, 27, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Driving with Revoked or Suspended License, CPD.  Bond $0, $498.

LESTER SALVADOR, 28, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD.  Bond $1,351.

LEPHILLIP T STINGLEY, 36, of Walnut Grove, Profanity in a Public Place, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, LCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

BENNIE L TOWNSEND, 54, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000, $0.

LATORIA WASHINGTON, 37, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

STEPHEN WEATHERSBY, 58, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

