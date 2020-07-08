Aggravated Assault, Malicious Mischief, and Other Recent Arrests in Neshoba

EDWARD BALL, 49, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

AUSTIN C DIXON, 26, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

ELLIS FANNING, 43, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief < $1,000, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

JERMIAH HATHORN, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Live, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Felony Pursuit, Philadelphia Police Department.

GARY ONEAL HILL, 67, of Louisville, DUI – 1st Offense.

ARTHUR H HOLLEY, 38, of Union, Failure to Appear X 2, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

VERTISA R LEWIS, 32, of Conehatta, DUI – 2nd Offense, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

SCOTTIE DEWAYNE LOWERY, 47, of Carthage, Felony Accessory After the Fact, Felony Hindering Prosecution, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

JERIC TYLER MCMILLIAN, 29, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd Offense, Child Restraint Violation X 2, No Tag, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Window Tint Violation, Mississippi Highway Patrol.

MARISA M MINGO, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd Offense, Possession of Alcohol in Dry County, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

OSCAR J MINGO, 60, of Philadelphia, DUI- 1st Offense, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

JARROD L REYNOLDS, 42, of Union, Disturbance of Family, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

HAROLD LEE STOLIBY, 56, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, No Insurance, Mississippi Highway Patrol.

JASPER D SULLIVAN, 34, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

JUSTIN TOLBERT, 29, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Probation Office.

KORZAY THURRELL WILLIS, 17, of Philadelphia, Statutory Rape, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.