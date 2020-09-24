Aggravated Assault, Multiple DUIs and Felony Possessions in Neshoba Arrests

NOAH Z BRACALONI, 23, of Montgomery, AL, Uttering Forgery X 4, Philadelphia Police Department. Bond $5,000 X 4.

JAMES CLEMONS, 45, of Little Rock, MS, Public Drunk, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $600.

NORMAN EAKES, 40, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $600.

KELSO FISACKERLY, 24, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $5,000.

TAMARA M FULTON-DOLAN, 41, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $600.

JAMES ROBERT HAMILTON, 57, of Philadelphia, Public Profanity, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct. Bond $500, $1,000, $600.

JOHNNY CARMEN HERNANDEZ, 26, of Union, Felony Pursuit, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $20,000.

TYLER BARON KELLY, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000.

ERIN KNIGHT, 36, of Union, Failure to Appear, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $0.

GEORGE LEWIS, 47, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $5,000.

TELLAS MOORE, 46, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief < $1,000, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000, $0.

DALTON PETTY, 23, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $15,000.

JASON REED, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $0.

BATTINA C RICE, 40, of Kosciusko, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Public Drunk, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $800, $600.

LORENZO D SHOEMAKE, 20, DUI – 1st Offense, Disobeying a Police Officer, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Driving on Wrong Side of Road, Mississippi Highway Patrol. Bond $1,500, $600, $300, $800, $600, $500.

VALERIE LYNN THOMPSON, 44, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, Contempt of Court, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $500, $0.

JERRY WARD, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $600.

STEVENS J WARREN, 38, of Preston, DUI – 1st Offense, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,500.

DAVID CLINTON WILLIAMS, 38, of Talladega, AL, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $0.

JOSHUA WILLIAMS, 38, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Suspended Driver’s License, Contempt of Court, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,500, $800, $0.