Aggravated Assault on a LEO in Neshoba County Arrests

RAYMOND MCMILLAN, 63, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

SAMANTHA MARIE MURRAY, 32, of DeKalb, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, MBN. Bond $10,000.

BRIANNA NICOLE PIERCE, 25, of Union, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $20,000, DENIED, $0.

AARON DANE PURNELL, 35, of Kilmichael, Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

LONNIE RAY, 27, of Byhalia, DUI – 1st, Improper Passing, No Insurance, Disobeying Traffic Control Device, Seat Belt Violation, Driving on Wrong Side of Road, Reckless Driving, Felony Pursuit, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Assault on LEO – with Weapon, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $0, $200, $300, $300, $30,000, $600, $1,000, $0, $0.

CHARLES RHODES, 40, of Union, Felony Uttering Forgery, Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $7,500, $600, $0.

JARROD KEITH STUART, 34, of Union Felony Uttering Forgery X 2, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $10,000 X 2, $0.

AUSTIN ALLEN SULLIVAN, 22, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0.

BRAXTON SULLIVAN, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond $0, $600.

DEBRISKI TALLEY, 26, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

NEIL O VAUGHN, 50, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

JEFFERY R WELLS, 27, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court. Bond $0.

WILLIAM M WHITHAM, 31, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

JOHN E WILLIS, 56, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $0.

DAVID H WINSTEAD, 42, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000.