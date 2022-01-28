Aggravated Assault, Robbery, and Malicious Mischief Arrests in Neshoba

TIMOTHY B BARNETT, 58, of Little Rock, MS, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

TERRANCE CARDELL BOYD, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

JACKIE DUNN, 40, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief > $1,000, NCSO. Bond $20,000.

TIMOTHY EICHELBERGER, 50, of Noxapater, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SHONTEIKA LAZONIAS ERVING, 29, of Meridian, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

CORY EVANS, 29, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

ANDERSON M GRAY, 26, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

THOMAS RYSHUN GRAYSON, 23, of Meridian, DUI – 2nd, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0, $0.

TAMERIA MICHELLE HALL, 23, of Carthage, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $50,000, $0.

DALTON A HOLLEY, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

MECEDRIC CORTEZ KIRKLAND, 32, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, Robbery, NCSO. Bond $25,000, $10,000.