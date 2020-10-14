Home » Local » Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Grand Larceny in Neshoba Arrests

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Grand Larceny in Neshoba Arrests

Posted on

CHRISTOPHER BAGWELL, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Expired Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $800.

 

TIMOTHY BURTON, 54, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, Contempt of Court, Failure to Pay, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

 

ZANE CALLAHAN, 30, of McCool, Felony Uttering Forgery, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

MYLEIA D CHICKAWAY, 29, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

BROOKS CHUNN, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800, $0.

 

MORALES AJANEL CLAUDIO, 30, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $500.

 

WELTON DENNIS, 25, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

COURTNEY HAMPEL, 29, of Terry, Possession of a Counterfeit Substance, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $600.

 

NATHANIEL HENRY, 23, of Terry, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JAMES RYAN HILL, 25, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

IAN HUGHES, 24, of Mobile, AL, Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

ALEXANDRIAN JOHN, 27, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Speeding, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $300, $300, $800.

 

RYAN KEITH JOHN, 29, of Philadelphia, False ID, Public Drunk, Failure to Obey Traffic Officer, MHP.  Bond $800, $600, $600.

 

NICKOLUS G JOHNSON, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000, $300.

 

JUSTIN JOYNER, 42, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

