Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Grand Larceny in Neshoba Arrests

CHRISTOPHER BAGWELL, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Expired Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $800.

TIMOTHY BURTON, 54, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, Contempt of Court, Failure to Pay, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0.

ZANE CALLAHAN, 30, of McCool, Felony Uttering Forgery, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

MYLEIA D CHICKAWAY, 29, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

BROOKS CHUNN, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $800, $0.

MORALES AJANEL CLAUDIO, 30, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $500.

WELTON DENNIS, 25, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

COURTNEY HAMPEL, 29, of Terry, Possession of a Counterfeit Substance, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $600.

NATHANIEL HENRY, 23, of Terry, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JAMES RYAN HILL, 25, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, NCSO. Bond $0.

IAN HUGHES, 24, of Mobile, AL, Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600.

ALEXANDRIAN JOHN, 27, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Speeding, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $300, $800.

RYAN KEITH JOHN, 29, of Philadelphia, False ID, Public Drunk, Failure to Obey Traffic Officer, MHP. Bond $800, $600, $600.

NICKOLUS G JOHNSON, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $300.

JUSTIN JOYNER, 42, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.