Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Armed Robbery, and Other Arrests in Neshoba County

STEPHANIE COLLIER, 46, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

RICHARD CHAD CUMBERLAND, 32, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOSEPH DOWNING, 35, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000.

JOSHUA CHASE FURR, 33, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

MAGALI HERNANDEZ, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 2.

DEREK WAYNE HICKS, 42, of Meridian, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $500.

TIMMIE TALBERT IVY, 39, of Little Rock, MS, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOHN JONES, 41, of Philadelphia, Armed Robbery, PPD. Bond $25,000.

CHRISTINA LEWIS, 38, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

ANTERRIO KEVONTAE MADISON, 18, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault with a Weapon X 4, PPD. Bond $10,000 X 4.

JABORIS MATTHEW, 15, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault with a Weapon X 5, NCSO. Bond $8,000 X 5.