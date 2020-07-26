Home » Attala » Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Domestic Violence, and Other Attala / Leake Arrests

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Domestic Violence, and Other Attala / Leake Arrests

Posted on

SHELBI N SWANTON, 20, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $1,000.

 

WILLIAM M THOMPSON, 33, of Canton, Felony Warrant – Indictment, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $15,000.

 

DEWAYNE TOWNER, 37, of Carthage, Felony Aggravated Assault – Use of a Deadly Weapon, Felony Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Hold – Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

 

THOMAS P VEST, 25, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Mississippi Department of Corrections.  Bond N/A.

 

ZACHARY S WAGGENER, 19, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, Attala County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

VALERIE WESTBROOK, 40, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Attala County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $1,000.

 

ASHLEY WILLIAMS, 34, of Carthage, Felony Malicious Mischief, Carthage Police Department.  Bond $2,500.

