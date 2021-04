Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Multiple Felony DUIs, and More in Leake and Attala Arrests

ADRIAN L ALLEN, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony DUI, No License, ACSO. Bond N/A, $233.

NICHOLAS J ALLEN, 33, of Jackson, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Stolen Firearm, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Felony Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, $500, $500, N/A.

STEVIE J BABIN, 27, of Forest, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, CPD. Bond N/A.

DREVONTE T BARNES, 30, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $20,000, $1,000.

TERRY D BODDY, 26, of Brandon, Public Drunk, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $239.25, $674.25.

BRADLEY S BOYD, 34, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Speeding, Open Container, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, NTPR. Bond $1,000, $0, $,0, $1,000.

ANTHONY L BROADNAX, 38, of Durant, Felony DUI, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No License, No Insurance, No Tag, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $20,000, $20,000, $1,000, $800, $500, $0.

CLIFF O BROWN, 50, of Jackson, Felony Bench Warrant, Hold for Other County, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

GABRIEL T BROWN, 47, of Forest, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, Bench Warrant, Hold for Other Agency, CPD. Bond $239.25, $399, N/A, N/A.

QUINCEY D BROWN, 24, of Sallis, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana, ACSO. Bond N/A, N/A, $1,000.

MICHAEL W BURGER, 29, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, ACSO. Bond $10,000.

SHARTRA J CARMICHAEL, 23, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st Offense, CPD. Bond $1,331.

RON T DENTON, 25, of Kosciusko, Felony Bench Warrant X 2, Hold – Detainer, Possession of Marijuana, ACSO. Bond N/A X 2, N/A, $1,000.

BLAKE GIPSON, 20, of Walnut Grove, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $500, $500, $500.

HEATHER D GOSS, 31, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $2,000, N/A, $1,000.

CHRISTOPHER GROVES, 34, of Carthage, Felony Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

PAULANNA M HENSON, 25, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, No License, Careless Driving, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418, $168.

JAMARI D HUTCHINS, 17, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, CPD. Bond N/A.

MELANIE R JIM, 28, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant, Bench Warrant, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $499.50, $290, $500, $500.

JOHN L LEFLORE, 69, DUI – 1st Offense, Failure to Yield Right of Way, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $218, $418.