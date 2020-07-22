Aggravated Assault, DUIs, and Other Neshoba Arrests

DONALD BLAKE, 53, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Child Endangerment, Mississippi Highway Patrol. Bond $1,500, $800.

TRINITY N BYRD, 24, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $20,000.

UKISHA CARTER, 39, of Meridian, Disorderly Conduct, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $600.

KENYA CLAY, 43, of Union, Indictment, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $5,000.

JONATHAN DENNIS, 56, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st Offense, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,500.

AUSTIN DIXON, 25, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $5,000.

JAMES MICHAEL FRANKLIN, 24, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $15,000.

APRIL LORIDIA HOLMES, 44, of Preston, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense, Mississippi Highway Patrol. Bond $1,500, $7,500, 800.

MONICA DIANE HUNT, 29, of Philadelphia, Credit Card – Intent to Defraud – Felony, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $5,000.

AUSTIN TODD JARRIEL, 19, of Walnut Grove, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Cocaine, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $5,000, $5,000.

MANUAL KING, 48, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Child Restraint Law, Possession of Marijuana, Mississippi Highway Patrol. Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $300, $1,000.