Aggravated Domestic Assault, DUIs, and Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

by
Aggravated Domestic Assault, DUIs, and Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

RAY JEAN H AUTHEMENT, 27, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, CPD.  Bond $1,351.

STEPHEN CARTER, 38, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, PPD.  Bond N/A.

DAPHNE GATEWOOD, 41, of Vaiden, Felony Indictment, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

JERMAINE R GRIFFIN, 43, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $500, N/A.

DERAMUS M IDOM, 45, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Marijuana, PPD.  Bond $15,000, $15,000.

CANDACE S LEWIS, 53, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, KPD.  Bond $3,100.

ALONZO J MCGOWN, 24, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Hold for Other Agency – Neshoba County Justice Court, CPD.  Bond $0, N/A.

PEDRO S NAVA BARRON, 46, of Memphis, TN, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Lane Usage, Hold for ICE, ACSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0, N/A.

MUKALL A RODGERS, 20, of Union, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

NEVEAH SIMMONS, 18, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, Speeding, CPD.  Bond $438, $438, $248, $258.

WILLIAM M STUART, 32, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond N/A.

ANTONIO D TOWNSEND, 37, of Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance While in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Tag Improperly Displayed, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000, $0, $500.

WILLIAM A WINSTEAD, 47, of Lexington, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, No Tag, No Insurance, ACSO.  Bond N/A, $500, $500, $500.

