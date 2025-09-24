Big Deals!
HomeLeakeAggravated Domestic Violence and Many DUIs in Leake and Philadelphia

Aggravated Domestic Violence and Many DUIs in Leake and Philadelphia

by
SHARE NOW
Aggravated Domestic Violence and Many DUIs in Leake and Philadelphia

ANDREW AMOS, 37, of Philadelphia, DUI -1st, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070274108320

 

ROB G CARTER, 57, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD.  Bond $1,500, N/A.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

WILSON T DARBY, 68, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Littering, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $1,000.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

KRISTEN A HAYDOCK, 29, of Mendenhall, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets by Impeding Traffic, LCSO.  Bond $500.

https://www.msstatefair.com/

 

DEONTE D JOHNSON, 23, of Carthage, Public Drunk, LCSO.  Bond $500.

https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/

 

RICKY W LOGAN, 69, of Canton, Littering, CPD.  Bond N/A.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

DAIVEON NASH, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD.  Bond $35,000.

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc

 

JEANNIE M SMITH, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070274108320

 

BRUTARIUS TALLEY, 32, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, PPD.  Bond $500.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

MARY TUBBY, 31, of Decatur, Felony DUI, PPD.  Bond $10,000.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

TERESA WILDER, 56, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

https://www.msstatefair.com/

https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Photos: Leake County’s Law Enforcement Supper

Video: Leake Academy vs Winston Academy Highlights (football)

Disorderly Conduct, Possession of a Machine Gun Conversion Kit, and Multiple Shoplifting Arrests in Leake and Philadelphia

VIDEO STREAM: Leake Academy vs Winston Academy

Scam alert Issued by Leake County Sheriff’s Office

Shoplifting, DUI, and Domestic Violence in Leake and Philadelphia Arrests

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf
https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc