Aggravated Domestic Violence and Many DUIs in Leake and Philadelphia

ANDREW AMOS, 37, of Philadelphia, DUI -1st, PPD. Bond $1,500.

ROB G CARTER, 57, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond $1,500, N/A.

WILSON T DARBY, 68, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Littering, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $1,000.

KRISTEN A HAYDOCK, 29, of Mendenhall, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets by Impeding Traffic, LCSO. Bond $500.

DEONTE D JOHNSON, 23, of Carthage, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond $500.

RICKY W LOGAN, 69, of Canton, Littering, CPD. Bond N/A.

DAIVEON NASH, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD. Bond $35,000.

JEANNIE M SMITH, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, PPD. Bond $1,500.

BRUTARIUS TALLEY, 32, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, PPD. Bond $500.

MARY TUBBY, 31, of Decatur, Felony DUI, PPD. Bond $10,000.

TERESA WILDER, 56, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.