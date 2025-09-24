Aggravated Domestic Violence and Many DUIs in Leake and Philadelphia

ANDREW AMOS, 37, of Philadelphia, DUI -1st, PPD. Bond $1,500.
ROB G CARTER, 57, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond $1,500, N/A.
WILSON T DARBY, 68, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Littering, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $1,000.
KRISTEN A HAYDOCK, 29, of Mendenhall, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets by Impeding Traffic, LCSO. Bond $500.
DEONTE D JOHNSON, 23, of Carthage, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond $500.
RICKY W LOGAN, 69, of Canton, Littering, CPD. Bond N/A.
DAIVEON NASH, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD. Bond $35,000.
JEANNIE M SMITH, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, PPD. Bond $1,500.
BRUTARIUS TALLEY, 32, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, PPD. Bond $500.
MARY TUBBY, 31, of Decatur, Felony DUI, PPD. Bond $10,000.
TERESA WILDER, 56, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.