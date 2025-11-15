Aggravated Domestic Violence, Assault, DUI, and Disorderly Conduct in Leake County

KIARA L BURRAGE, 32, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,351.

FELICIA D FRAZIER, 39, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond N/A, $0.

ANTHONY J HENRY, 31, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, CPD. Bond $399.25.

TIMOTHY A JOHNSON, 51, of Carthage, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, CPD. Bond $10,000.

LISA D LEWIS, 40, of Carthage, False ID, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $500, $1,000.

KENNETH B MARTIN, 59, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JASON C MYERS, 45, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $3,000, $500.

MICHAEL J PORTER, 41, of Jackson, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A.

DONNIE L SHELL, 52, of Louisville, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, LCSO. Bond $1,500.

CLAIRE J TILLMAN, 29, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

LEROY WILDER, 71, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Improper Lane Usage, No Insurance, Open Container, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD. Bond N/A, $188, $649.25, $438, $389.25, $0, N/A.