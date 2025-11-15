Big Deals!
HomeLeakeAggravated Domestic Violence, Assault, DUI, and Disorderly Conduct in Leake County

Aggravated Domestic Violence, Assault, DUI, and Disorderly Conduct in Leake County

by
SHARE NOW
Aggravated Domestic Violence, Assault, DUI, and Disorderly Conduct in Leake County

KIARA L BURRAGE, 32, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, CPD.  Bond $1,351.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/leake

 

FELICIA D FRAZIER, 39, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond N/A, $0.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

 

ANTHONY J HENRY, 31, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

TIMOTHY A JOHNSON, 51, of Carthage, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, CPD.  Bond $10,000.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Vaiden-Farm-Supply-Boots-Giveaway-landing-page-1.pdf

 

LISA D LEWIS, 40, of Carthage, False ID, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $500, $1,000.

tel: 6012670098

 

KENNETH B MARTIN, 59, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/leake

 

JASON C MYERS, 45, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $3,000, $500.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

MICHAEL J PORTER, 41, of Jackson, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/item/71745/2-$10-gc

 

DONNIE L SHELL, 52, of Louisville, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, LCSO.  Bond $1,500.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/item/71784/open-season-deer-hunters-auction

 

CLAIRE J TILLMAN, 29, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

https://www.balletmagnificat.com/light-has-come

 

LEROY WILDER, 71, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Improper Lane Usage, No Insurance, Open Container, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD.  Bond N/A, $188, $649.25, $438, $389.25, $0, N/A.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/leake

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Leake Academy Wins Regional Championship Advances to MAIS 3A State Championship Game

VIDEO STREAM: Washington School vs Leake Academy (Playoffs- Round 2)

Violation of Protection Order, Domestic Violence, and Assault in Leake County

Voting open for Leake Academy’s Samuel Prince as one of state’s top basketball players

Assault, Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and DUIs in Leake County

Aggravated Assault, Felony Drug Possession, and Disorderly Conduct in Leake County

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply
https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Vaiden-Farm-Supply-Boots-Giveaway-landing-page-1.pdf