Aggravated Domestic Violence, Drugs, and a Peeping Tom in Neshoba Arrests

WILLIAM ALLEN, 37, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A.

FRANCESCA BEN, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

BRANDON CLARK, 27, of Philadelphia, Peeping Tom, Secretly Photographing for Lewd Purpose or Invasion of Privacy, NCSO.  Bond $20,000, $20,000.

SAMANTHA COTTON, 37, of Louisville, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

SHATINA BRANDA GOODEAGLE FARMER, 25, of Conehatta, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $1,000.

LORENZO JERMAINE GREEN, 41, of Natchez, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

JACOB COLBY HOLMES, 24, of Little Rock, MS, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600, $0.

NATALIE DIANE JEFFERSON, 42, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

JOEY LEE KITTRELL, 34, of Lena, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

PATRICIA LYNN MINGO, 51, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

WINTER WIND SOLOMON, 30, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

KYILE TRIPLETT, 21, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest, Public Drunk, PPD.  Bond $30,000, $500, $500, $500.

JAMIE LEE WESLEY, 38, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear X 3, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 3, $0.

KIMBERLY WILSON, 36, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

