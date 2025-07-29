Big Deals!
HomeAttalaAggravated Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake

Aggravated Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake

by
SHARE NOW
Aggravated Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake

MICHAEL BARNES, 43, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond N/A, $0.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

DELARON P DAVIS, 46, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

JOSHUA FRAZIER, 33, of Choctaw, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

 

TONY R HARMON, 36, of Sallis, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $10,000, $3,100.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

KIMBERLY D LUKE, 40, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982

 

AKEEM S MILLER, 33, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, KPD.  Bond N/A, $1,100, $500, $1,100.

https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/

 

DAVID PRATER, 55, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $3299.25, $239.25.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

CAROLYNB SHARKEY, 54, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Shoplifting, Bench Warrant – Attala Justice Court, KPD.  Bond $0, $4,700, $0.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

JEREMIAH J TUBBY, 41, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Assault Causing Injury, Felony Embezzlement, and Felony Drug Possession in Attala and Leake

Bribery, Malicious Mischief, and Felony Possession in Attala and Leake

Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Felony DUI in Leake and Attala

Embezzlement, Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person, Contraband in Prison, and Multiple Aggravated Domestic Assault Charges in Leake and Attala

Aggravated DUI, Shoplifting, and Felony Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

Burglary, Domestic Assault, Felony DUI, and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982
https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/