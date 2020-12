Aggravated Drug Trafficking and Other Leake Arrests

TUBUTA B BANKS, 40, of Lena, Aggravated Trafficking in Controlled Substances, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $300,000, $25,000, $10,000, $1,000, $500.

JASPER T BECKHAM, 26, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $478, $418.

SHAUN C BEEMON, 23, of Lena, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A.

BRANDON R BOLTON, 32, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond N/A.

KEVIN D BROWN, 41, of Carthage, Hold for Drug Court, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

JUSTIN BURRAGE, 36, of Lawrence, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000.

PERCY K FLETCHER, 40, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

AARON W GAMMILL, 42, of Carthage, Warrant X 2, LCSO. Bond N/A X 2.

STANLEY GRAY, 23, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

TERRANCE L GRAY, 36, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

TYRESE K HOLMES, 21, of Louisville, Felony Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $30,000.

LANESHIA S HUGHES, 28, of Forest, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $10,000, $1,000.

ROBERT E IVY, 37, of Starkville, MDOC Violation, MDOC. Bond N/A.

SHEMIAH JACOBS, 35, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment X 2, LCSO. Bond $5,000 X 2.

SHAWANDA R JONES, 39, of Walnut Grove, Felony Transfer and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000, $500.