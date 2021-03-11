Aggravated Methamphetamine Trafficking Arrest

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department announced that “Agents from Scott County Sherriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted an investigation at 372 Green Grove Road in Lake MS.” The investigation led to Officers recovering just over 5 pounds of methamphetamine, one semi-automatic firearm, and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. Agents believe that the street value of this methamphetamine is close to $250,000.

Michael D. Hunt and Michael D. Johnson were arrested for aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. Hunt was sentenced in June of 2013 to 160 months in the federal penitentiary for violations of the federal drug statues following a multi-agency drug investigation that the Scott County Sheriff’s Office participated in. However, Hunt recently returned to Scott County in December of 2020 following his release from federal custody to probation.