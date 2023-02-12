Alarms and Trees Down, one causing an Accident, in Leake.

Saturday 2/11/23

12:11 a.m. – Carthage Police checked an alarm at the Exxon on Hwy 25 S.

12:53 p.m. – Carthage Police were in a foot pursuit with a subject on Hwy 16 near the Leake Central Elementary School.

6:07 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to assist a motorist with a medical issue on Hwy 35 N near Tyson.

7:15 p.m. – Leake Deputies received a call about a fallen tree blocking the road on Old Salem Road near Sebastopol.

10:36 p.m. – Carthage Police checked an alarm at the Dollar General on Hwy 13.

10:58 p.m. – Leake Deputies and Thomastown VFD responded to the report of an accident where a vehicle hit a tree down across the Natchez Trace blocking the road near mile marker 140.