Alert: Water Main Break In Philadelphia Near Neshoba General, Team Onsite Making Repairs

A Water main break has been confirmed in Philadelphia near Neshoba General. Philadelphia Utilities announced on FB that “A burst water main is being repaired on hospital road between Hospital Discount Pharmacy and Neshoba General. Residents of the southern part of Philadelphia will likely experience low water pressure and eventually discolored water due to the repair. We appreciate your patience.”

We spoke with Mr. Pike of the water plant who confirmed “a team from the water plant is on the scene making repairs. Water pressure is being restored, no boil water alert is in place, and the burst was not due to the cold weather snap.” We will keep you updated with the latest.

photo cred- PU