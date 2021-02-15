All MSDH Covid-19 Vaccinations for February 15th Rescheduled Due To Weather

The Mississippi Department of Health announced that all COVID-19 vaccination appointments at MSDH drive-through sites for Monday have been rescheduled due to hazardous weather. Cancelled appointments have rescheduled to an alternate day at the original time.

Appointments at the Pike County site have been rescheduled to Thursday, February 18.

Appointments at the Hinds and Lowndes county sites have been rescheduled to Friday, February 19.

Appointments at the Forrest, Harrison, Jackson, Jones, Lauderdale, Lee, Madison, Neshoba, Rankin and Warren county sites have been rescheduled to Saturday, February 20.