Alligator Permit Application Deadline Tomorrow at 10am

Alligator hunting season doesn’t start until August 27th. However, the application process for those coveted 960 available permits ends tomorrow at 10a.m. Applications are accepted on-line at www.mdwfp.com or at any point-of-sale location where Mississippi hunting and fishing licenses are sold. Permits are limited by a random drawing and an electronic application is required. There is a $2.34 electronic processing fee.

To be eligible to apply for an alligator hunting permit you must be a resident of Mississippi, at least 16 years of age at the time of application. Nonresidents with a Mississippi Lifetime License are eligible. Applicants must have one of the following licenses to be eligible to apply: a valid Mississippi Sportsman License, All-Game Hunting/Fishing License, Small Game Hunting/Fishing License, Apprentice Sportsman License, Apprentice All Game License, Apprentice Small Game License, Senior Exempt License, Disabled Exempt License, or Lifetime License.

For more information regarding alligator hunting rules and regulations, see www.mdwfp.com/alligator or call us at 601-432-2199.