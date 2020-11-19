Almost 1600 New Covid-19 Cases Reported

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 1,593 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. That’s one of the highest single-day totals since the pandemic began. The health department said Mississippi, with a population of about 3 million, has reported more than 137,390 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 3,601 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening. That’s an increase of 20 deaths from the day before. The deaths occurred between Aug. 4 and Nov. 17 and were identified later using death certificates. AP)

In our region a Attala, Leake, and Neshoba are off the mask mandate list while Winston was added this week.