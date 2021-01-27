Almost 200,000 Vaccinations Have Been Administered Across The State

193,429 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 175,817 first round vaccinations and 18,012 second round vaccinations. 1328 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 1258 people from Leake, 1572 from Neshoba and 1236 from Winston county. Overall 449,300 vaccines have been received and distributed throughout Mississippi as of today.

Vaccines are available in our region at the Neshoba County Coliseum throughout the week if you have an appointment.

According to the MSDH 37,000 additional vaccines are expected within the next week. Watch for availabillity and updates.