American Idol coming to Mississippi State Fair

American Idol is coming to the Mississippi State Fair.



Participants in the “Mississippi State Fair Idol” competition will have chance to be one of the five Mississippi individuals to win a VIP Executive Producer Audition!



The Mississippi State Fair has partnered with American Idol to bring the first step of auditions right here to the Magnolia State.

After submitting your application and video, the top 40 performers will showcase their talents at the “Mississippi State Fair Idol” competition on Monday, Oct. 9 at 11:00 a.m.

Then, the top 20 finalists will advance to one last performance on Oct. 10 at 6:00 p.m. where the top five will be selected

Applications and videos must be received by Sept. 1.

For videos to be considered, they must be between 60 and 90 seconds of the applicant singing live with no voice alteration or filters. The applicant may sing cover songs or originals, and may play an instrument or sing with track music.

Your birthday must be between June 2, 1994 and Feb. 15, 2009 to enter the contest, per American Idol’s eligibility requirements.

The “Mississippi State Fair Idol” competition will be held inside the Mississippi Coliseum.

All chosen participants and guardians to minors 17 and under will receive free admission to the competition.

Get started by filling out the application here!