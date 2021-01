An Amnesty Program has launched in the City of Philadelphia. According to the Municipal Clerk’s office there are over 4,000 outstanding old fines in the city. The program offers amnesty for you to pay in full or arrange a payment plan without fear of being detained, clear your name and eliminate fines. The program continues until March 31st.

For more information or to make a payment call the Philadelphia Municipal Court Clerks Office at 601-650-3584.