An Accident, A Fire, and a Wanted Subject in Leake

Monday 3/13/23

1:38 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to check a report of a prowler at a residence on Crain Road.

5:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident with no injuries after a vehicle hit s assign on Hy 25.

10:48 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to direct traffic on Martin Luther King and Old Canton Road during some maintenance.

11:41 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hy 16.

12:48 p.m. – Carthage Police were given a BOLO for the driver of a vehicle on Hy 35 that was involved in a threat to an individual.

3:08 p.m. – Barned Fire Department responded to a field fire threatening a structure on Salers Circle.

7:45 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a reckless driver on HY 25 S.

8:27 p.m. – Carthage Police were called about two vehicles blocking the road on Hy 16 W.

9:43 p.m. – Leake Deputies were issued a BOLO for a person driving a Hoda CRV wanted by Canton Police as a person of interest in a shooting.