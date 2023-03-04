HomeLeakeAn Accident, A House Fire and Numerous Trees Down Around Leake

An Accident, A House Fire and Numerous Trees Down Around Leake

by

Friday 3/3/23

 

12:14 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report of a residence that had been shot at in Wiggins Loop Road.

6:43 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down on the Natchez trace neat mile marker 141.

8:15 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down on Roberts Road.

8:44 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down on Hy 35 near County Line Road.

9:06 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down on Hy 35.

9:11 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down on Pearl Hill Road.

9:16 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report of someone lying on the side of the road on Hy 25 S.

9:18 a.m. – Madden FD checked a tree down on Hy 487.

10:21 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked downed power lines on Big Springs Road.

11:27 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down on Reformation Road.

11:54 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down on HY 487.

5:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to Estes Mill Road for a report of home damage.

6:34 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a two-vehicle accident on Pleasant Grove Road.

6:36 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a motorist needing assistance on Hy 427.

7:58 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked livestock in the road on Hy 488.

9:00 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to watch for a reckless driver on Hy 25 N.

9:37 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department responded to a house fire on White Street.

10:47 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a disturbance on Rubin Road.

 

 

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Disturbances, Alarms, and a Hit and run Accident in Leake

Disputes and a Car Fire in Leake

Felony Possession and Fleeing or Eluding in Leake and Attala

An accident, Suspicious Vehicles and Grass Fires in Leake

A Tree Fire, Disturbances, and Accidents in Leake

Leake Academy Lady Rebels Reflect Favorite Moments (Audio / Photos)