An Accident, A House Fire and Numerous Trees Down Around Leake

Friday 3/3/23

12:14 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report of a residence that had been shot at in Wiggins Loop Road.

6:43 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down on the Natchez trace neat mile marker 141.

8:15 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down on Roberts Road.

8:44 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down on Hy 35 near County Line Road.

9:06 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down on Hy 35.

9:11 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down on Pearl Hill Road.

9:16 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report of someone lying on the side of the road on Hy 25 S.

9:18 a.m. – Madden FD checked a tree down on Hy 487.

10:21 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked downed power lines on Big Springs Road.

11:27 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down on Reformation Road.

11:54 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down on HY 487.

5:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to Estes Mill Road for a report of home damage.

6:34 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a two-vehicle accident on Pleasant Grove Road.

6:36 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a motorist needing assistance on Hy 427.

7:58 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked livestock in the road on Hy 488.

9:00 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to watch for a reckless driver on Hy 25 N.

9:37 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department responded to a house fire on White Street.

10:47 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a disturbance on Rubin Road.