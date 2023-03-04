An Accident, A House Fire and Numerous Trees Down Around Leake

Friday 3/3/23
12:14 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report of a residence that had been shot at in Wiggins Loop Road.
6:43 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down on the Natchez trace neat mile marker 141.
8:15 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down on Roberts Road.
8:44 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down on Hy 35 near County Line Road.
9:06 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down on Hy 35.
9:11 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down on Pearl Hill Road.
9:16 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report of someone lying on the side of the road on Hy 25 S.
9:18 a.m. – Madden FD checked a tree down on Hy 487.
10:21 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked downed power lines on Big Springs Road.
11:27 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down on Reformation Road.
11:54 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a tree down on HY 487.
5:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to Estes Mill Road for a report of home damage.
6:34 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a two-vehicle accident on Pleasant Grove Road.
6:36 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a motorist needing assistance on Hy 427.
7:58 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked livestock in the road on Hy 488.
9:00 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to watch for a reckless driver on Hy 25 N.
9:37 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department responded to a house fire on White Street.
10:47 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a disturbance on Rubin Road.