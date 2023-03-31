An Unresponsive Person by the Pearl River Bridge in Leake.

Thursday 3/30/23

8:51 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to assist Meridian Police by checking for a missing juvenile at a residence in Hy 488.

9:25 a.m. – Carthage Police assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle by the American Legion on Center Avenue.

11:22 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called by a resident on Murphy Road about someone who wanted money to return a missing dog.

12:33 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked on a group of off-road vehicles on the road on Coosa Road.

3:55 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to BOLO for a tan Suburban wanted by Carthage Police.

4:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked livestock on the road on Hy 35 N.

10:47 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked an unresponsive person lying in the bushes under the Pearl River Bridge on Hy 35.