Possession of Controlled Substance, Domestic Violence, and Other Recent Arrests

GRANT STEVE BEN, 38. of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, Contempt of Court, Philadelphia Police Department.

RICHARD BEN, 41, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, Public Drunk, Open Container Violation, Failure to Pay, Philadelphia Police Department.

BRITTANY BENAMON, 28, of Philadelphia, Possession of Controlled Substance, Philadelphia Police Department.

NORMAN BUFKIN, 54, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building, Cars, Etc., Hold for Investigations, Philadelphia Police Department.

SARAH BURRAGE, 29, of Union, Exploitation of a Child, Uttering Forgery, Hold – Circuit Court, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

TIMOTHY BURTON, 54, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny > $1,000, Theft of Utilities, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

ANDRAYL CLARK, 32, of DeKalb, Possesion of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Failure to Appear x 2, Hold – Circuit Court, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

KEVIN MICHAEL COFFER, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 3rd Offense (Felony), Possession of Alcohol in Dry County, Careless Driving, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

MADISON CROCKER, 19, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana in Vehicle, Possession of Paraphernalia, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

TYRONE GROVES, 34, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault, Philadelphia Police Department.