Andy Gipson Joins B-MO in the MO’rning to talk the State Fair, the Music and the Vision (Podcast)

To me, cowboys are men of principle — the kind who get the job done with a never-say-die attitude. They’re larger than life. Musically, nobody embodies that spirit more than Mississippi’s own Chris LeDoux, the 1976 World Bareback Riding Champion turned country music legend. That title? He won it riding through serious injuries. That kind of grit sticks with you.

In Hollywood, I grew up watching Clint Eastwood and John Wayne — icons of resolve and rugged faith. So imagine my reaction the first time I met Mississippi Ag Commissioner and gubernatorial candidate Andy Gipson. From day one, he’s been “The Duke” to me.

Andy’s not just a man of faith in God — he’s a man of faith in people, in agriculture, and in Mississippi itself. When the world was shutting down during the pandemic, Andy stood tall with a “yes we can and will” attitude. He was at the forefront of safely bringing folks together to celebrate both the Dixie Nationals and the Mississippi State Fair.

When I heard he’d recorded a gospel album, I wasn’t surprised — he’s a Baptist minister, after all. But it was the release of “Gipson Family Favorites” that floored me. You can find it on any streaming platform, and trust me, it’s worth the listen.

We talk a couple times a year, and when the chance came to have him on the show to talk about the fair, the race, and the music? I didn’t have to be asked twice.

Catch the full interview on the "Last Time: B-MO in the MO'rning" Podcast. The musical side of "The Duke" is featured on the current episode.