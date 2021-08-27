Angry About Afghanistan: Miss. Republicans Chide Biden; Thompson Silent

WASHINGTON–Mississippi’s Republican lawmakers are criticizing Pres. Biden’s actions on Afghanistan. Thursday two suicide bombings at the Kabul airport killed 13 American servicemen and about 60 Afghans.

“I have been speaking with current and former members of our military who still have contacts on the ground in Afghanistan. We are all extremely frustrated and disappointed that the failures of the President has cost the lives of American service members,” said Rep. Michael Guest, who represents Neshoba County and parts of east and central Mississippi.

Guest said he hopes the president reconsiders his position , and will reconsider sending more American military back into the country to do whatever it takes to get service members and American citizens out of the situation.

The attack was attributed to an offshoot of ISIS, ISIS K.

Senator Roger Wicker echoed that statement.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, who represents Attala, Leake and Holmes counties, and the Delta, has remained silent on the matter, in both Tweets and statements from his office.