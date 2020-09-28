Home » Local » Annual Pumpkin Adventure is Coming!

Annual Pumpkin Adventure is Coming!

The annual pumpkin adventure is coming. The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum is hosting the annual event on October 7-10, 14-17 and 21-24. It will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with extended hours for family days on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Museum’s Pumpkin Adventure will include a hayride around the museum grounds, a complementary snack of cookies and milk, a self-guided tour of the Heritage Center Gallery, and a small pumpkin of choice to take home. The General Store will also be open for visitors to shop for souvenirs and enjoy an old-fashioned Coca-Cola in a glass bottle.

Admission price for the annual Pumpkin Adventure is $8.00 per person for ages 2 and up. The Pumpkin Adventure will operate in compliance with current COVID-19 safety orders.

****The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum, a division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, is located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, and is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, call 601-432-4500 or 1-800-844-8687, visit www.msagmuseum.org or visit the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum’s page on Facebook.

 

 

