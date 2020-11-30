The Mississippi Community Performance Profile Reveals High Marks For ECCC

The Mississippi Community College Performance Profile reveals high marks for ECCC. The College announced that the school was among the best in the state in the areas of Student Success, Student Progression, and Remediation Success for the year 2018-2019. Other strengths for East Central Community College in relationship to college enrollment, were the number of students completing university parallel associate degrees and the number of students trained through non-credit workforce programs.

The 2018-2019 Performance Profile (Report Card) for ECCC can be found on the college’s website at https://www.eccc.edu/consumer-information.