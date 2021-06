Applications are being accepted for Matlock Park Pee-Wee Football registration. According to Carthage City Hall the applications are for the 2021 fall season. Categories are rookies age 7-8, midgets age 9-10, and Pee Wees age 11-12. The fee is $50. and all children in these age ranges are welcome. For more information call Marcus Williams at 601-780-0290 or Carthage City Hall at 601-267-8322.