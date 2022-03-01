Applications Now Open for Mississippi Songwriter of the Year!

Calling all Mississippi Songwriters and music lovers!

Applications for the 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year are now available. Applications will be open through April 30th.

Submit your ORIGINAL song for the chance to be one of fifteen select finalist to perform in this year’s show on Saturday June 25th at The MAX in Meridian! Mississippi residents only, please.

Click here to for information on Mississippi Songwriter of the Year and to APPLY NOW!!

Also click to check out Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Facebook and Instagram.