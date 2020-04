April 15th- LTC Facilities Still Report NO Covid-19 Cases in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Winston

Long-term care facilities such as nursing homes are continuing to report zero cases of COVID-19 in the areas of Attala, Leake, Neshoba, and Winston County. According to the MSDH website, “long-term care (LTC) facilities are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.” To date there are 60 LTC cases reported in the remainder of the state. 145 new cases are confirmed. 3087 cases are reported overall statewide. 13 additional deaths are confirmed with 111 deaths overall. Updates are reported daily by the MSDH.