April 17th-LTC Facilities Still Report NO Covid-19 Cases in Attala, Leake, Neshoba,Winston

Long-term care facilities such as nursing homes are continuing to report zero cases of COVID-19 in the areas of Attala, Leake, Neshoba, and Winston County. According to the MSDH website, “long-term care (LTC) facilities are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.” There are now 65 LTC cases reported in the remainder of the state. 264 new cases are confirmed. 3,624 cases are reported overall statewide. 7 additional deaths are confirmed with 129 deaths overall. Updates are reported daily by the MSDH.