April 19th-MSDH is Reporting New Covid Cases in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Winston

The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 300 new COVID-19 cases statewide. Attala is reporting 36 overall including 1 LTC case. Leake is reporting 77 cases overall with 1 death, Neshoba is reporting 65 cases overall with 2 deaths. Winston is reporting 33 cases overall. 69 long term care facility cases are reported. 7 additional deaths are confirmed with 159 deaths overall. 100 of those deaths are reported to be African American, 57 Caucasian, 1 other and 1 under investigation. 4,274 cases are reaported overall across the state, 2,203 of which are African American, 1,407 are Caucasian, 337 are other, and 327 are reported under investigation.