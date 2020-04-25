April 25th- New Covid Cases Reported in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Winston

The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 284 new COVID-19 cases statewide. Attala is reporting 80 cases overall including 14 LTC cases. Leake is reporting 149 cases overall with 1 death, Neshoba is reporting 119 cases overall with 2 deaths and 1 LTC case. Winston is reporting 38 cases. 12 additional deaths are confirmed with 221 deaths overall. 133 of those deaths are reported to be African American, 87 Caucasian, and 1 other. 5,718 cases are reported overall across the state, 2,978 of which are African American, 1,905 are Caucasian, 533 are other, and 302 are reported under investigation.